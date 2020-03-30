Maryland Nursing Home Hit by Virus Outbreak

World. (File Image)

Mount Airy (US), Mar 29 (AP) One resident of a Maryland nursing home died after contracting COVID-19 in an outbreak that has sickened dozens of the facility's residents and strained its staff, health officials said.

A man in his 90s who was a resident at the Peasant View Nursing Home died Saturday night after testing positive for COVID-19, Carroll County Health Health Officer Ed Singer said at a news conference.

Singer said 66 residents have tested positive and 11 were hospitalized, the same numbers that were reported the previous night.

Outside the nursing home on Sunday, a sheriff's deputy and state trooper parked their patrol vehicles and checked all incoming vehicles to make sure people were authorized to enter the premises.

The nursing home with 104 beds is also facing a staffing shortage as staff members say they can't come to work.

“They're struggling to be able to do their administration and to be able to staff and take care of their patients,” Singer said.

Singer said that to his knowledge, no staff members have tested positive for the virus but some say symptoms are keeping them from coming in. (AP)

