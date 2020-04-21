Mathura: One Member of Gang Which Attacked Cops Held

Mathura, Apr 21 (PTI) A man whose gang had allegedly attacked a police team was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Tuesday, an official said.

The accused, Wasim, came here from Rajasthan to meet his family but was nabbed by police near Shani Deo temple in Kosikalan area, said Mathura SP (rural) Shrish Chand.

One pistol and a live cartridge was recovered from Wasim, the superintendent of police said.

Wasim's gang had attacked a police team on January 28.

In the attack, sub-inspector Ajai Awana had sustained injuries and he is undergoing treatment in J P Hospital Noida, the SP said.

Police had arrested another member of this gang, identified as Bhuri alias Shahrukh, on Saturday while efforts are on nab the other accused in the case.

