Matt Henry to Join New Zealand Test Squad as Cover for Neil Wagner

Wellington [New Zealand], Feb 19 (ANI): Ahead of the first Test against India, New Zealand have included pacer Matt Henry in the squad as cover for Neil Wagner.Wagner is awaiting the birth of his child. Henry will join the Kiwis Test squad in Wellington on Wednesday evening."Matt Henry has been called into the BLACKCAPS Test squad as cover for Neil Wagner who is awaiting the birth of his child. Henry will arrive in Wellington this evening. #NZvIND," BLACKCAPS tweeted.Kiwis are hosting India for a two-match Test series which is a part of ICC's World Test Championship (WTC).India, with 360 points, are at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table, having won all their seven matches.Test squad: Kane Williamson (capt.) Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Matt Henry.The first Test between the two teams will be played at Basin Reserve in Wellington from February 21. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)