The Memphis Police department has recently released photos of the suspects believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph.According to Fox News, the police had previously told that officers responded to the scene of a shooting at Makeda's Butter Cookies on November 17 around 12.24 pm local time where they discovered a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Rapper Young Dolph Dies at 36 After Being Shot in Memphis.

Later, authorities released photos to the public showing two men in grey sweatpants firing guns in the parking lot of the establishment. One suspect was seen in grey sweatpants and a blue hoodie holding a firearm with two hands. Another suspect in grey sweatpants a black hoodie and a black baseball cap joined him firing a handgun into the establishment. Both arrived and took off quickly from the scene in a white Mercedes. Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Honours Slain Rapper Young Dolph After He Was Shot Dead, Friends and Associates Distribute Turkeys in Church.

So far no arrests have been made and police are asking anyone who may be able to identify the suspects to come forward. The department added in a statement posted to Twitter that Dolph's purported murder is "another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence."

A representative for the artist, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., told Variety in a statement that they are "shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of our dear friend and client, Young Dolph." "The world has lost an icon, a great man and beloved artist who has been taken too soon.His dedication, drive, hard work and loyalty to all those around him always came first and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this most difficult time," the statement adds.

Please see the attached photos of the suspects and suspect vehicle from the 2370 Airways Boulevard murder. Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. pic.twitter.com/LzYLPJLlOc — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 18, 2021

At a news conference earlier on Wednesday evening, Memphis Police Director Cerelyn 'CJ' Davis did not say if the police think other shootings under investigation were related to the rapper's killing. Dolph was in Memphis doing charity work, including visiting a cancer treatment centre and giving away turkeys at a church ahead of Thanksgiving. As per Fox News, he had recently performed at a concert at the University of Memphis. The rapper had loyal fans in Memphis, where they admired him for his success and love for the city. Some fans wept as they gathered outside the bakery.

