Messi Expresses 'deepest Gratitude' Towards Health Workers Fighting COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Argentine striker Lionel Messi expressed his 'deepest gratitude' towards health workers who are risking there lives in the tough times of the coronavirus pandemic."Yesterday the World Health Worker Week came to an end and, together with @unicef, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the work they do. Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours can be safe from #COVID19," Messi wrote on Instagram post.The Barcelona legend showed his support following the end of the World Health Worker Week, which concluded on Saturday."For continuing, despite everything, their noble commitment to caring for pregnant women, and keeping children and adolescents protected. #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #StayAtHome #Unicef," he added.La Liga was suspended indefinitely last month due to COVID-19 - Messi's Barca was two points clear of Real Madrid through 27 rounds at the time of the postponement.Messi has proven himself to be a leader at the Blaugrana during the health crisis, instigating a 70 per cent wage cut among the playing squad.The infection has affected at least 1.8 million people across the globe, while as many as 1,12,241 people have succumbed to it, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

