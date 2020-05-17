Migrant Workers Break Police Barricades at UP-MP Border

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Hundreds of migrant workers on Sunday broke police barricades at Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border in Chakghat area of Rewa to enter Uttar Pradesh.Social distancing norms were flouted as migrant workers in large numbers gathered at the border and broke the barricades. However, they complained that they broke the barricades as they were not allowed to enter the state."We have been walking on foot. Police were not allowing us to enter Uttar Pradesh. There is no arrangement of food and water here," said one of the migrants as others concurred with him.Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government has deployed buses to facilitate the movement of workers from Maharashtra border to its borders with Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. (ANI)

