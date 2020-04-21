Mild Tremors in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Gopeshwar, Apr 21 (PTI) An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit Chamoli district of Uttarakhand late on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The earthquake shook Chamoli district and adjoining areas at 8.39 pm, prompting panic-stricken people to rush out of their houses, the District Information Officer said.

There was no report of loss of life or damage to property, the official said.

