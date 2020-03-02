MP Court Orders Confiscation of Properties of Former VYAPAM Controller

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): A local court on Monday ordered the confiscation of movable and immovable properties worth over of Rs 58.48 lakh of Pankaj Trivedi, the then controller of VYAPAM, according to a press release.The Lokayukta police raided Trivedi's places in Indore and Bhopal in 2014.The Vyapam scam was an entrance examination, admission and recruitment scam that was unearthed in Madhya Pradesh in 2013.It involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for the selection of medical students and the state government employees. (ANI)

