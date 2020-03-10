Mumbai: Coronavirus Effigy Burned to Ashes in 'Holika' Bonfire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): An effigy, based on the theme of coronavirus, was put up in Worli area here and burned to ashes in 'Holika' bonfire on the eve of Holi.The locals burnt down the "Coronasur" effigy to get rid of the deadly coronavirus.The festival of Holi that celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity heralds the onset of spring after winters in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan.This comes at a time when at least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. (ANI)

