Mumbai Police Get 3-day Custody of Gangster Ejaz's Cousin Nadeem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Sunday got three-day custody of Nadeem Lakdawala, cousin of gangster Ejaz Lakdawala from a court till March 3.The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai Police had arrested Lakdawala from the international airport here on Saturday.The Mumbai Police said that as per the information given by Ejaz, the AEC had started looking out for Nadeem, but he was out of the country, for which police had also issued a lookout notice on February 29 when Nadeem was returning from abroad.Police then took him into custody at the airport itself. Later he was produced before the holiday court, which remanded him to the police custody till March 3.On the complaint of a Mumbai based builder from whom he was seeking Rs 1 crore extortion, the AEC had earlier arrested Ejaz from Bihar on January 8 this year."Nadeem was involved with various extortion cases. He was also present in many mediation deals with Ejaz and extorted money by taking Ejaz's name," said the police in a statement.Police booked Nadeem under Sections 378, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

