Muzaffarnagar, June 28: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in the Budhana town of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said. Circle Officer (CO) Gajendra Pal Singh said that the alleged incident took place on Friday. "The accused works as labourer in a factory located near the victim's house. He lured the girl to a secluded place on Friday and raped her," said Singh. The family members came to know about the incident when the minor returned home and the parents found her bleeding from her private parts, police said. The victim has been sent for a medical examination. Muzaffarnagar Shocker: UP Woman Kills Husband for ‘Forcing Her To Have Sex With Over 20 Men’, Filming Acts To Sell Obscene Videos Online; Arrested.

Police have registered a case against accused Raju (35) under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family. Police on Saturday morning arrested Raju, following an encounter. Raju sustained bullet injuries during the encounter while attempting to escape, police said. He has been shifted to the government health community centre at Budhana for medical care. A police official said that Raju has allegedly confessed his crime.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.