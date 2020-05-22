Naidu Condoles Deaths in Pak Air Crash

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in an air crash in Pakistan's Karachi.

At least 37 people were killed when a Pakistan International Airlines plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area in Karachi on Friday.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a plane crash in Pakistan. My condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Vice President's Secretariat said in a tweet quoting Naidu. PTI NAB

