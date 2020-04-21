Narrow Escape for SDM After Avalanche Hits Vehicle in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Apr 21 (PTI) A sub-district magistrate and two others had a narrow escape when their vehicle came under a snow avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Tuesday.

The vehicle carrying Karnah SDM Bilal Ahmad, his driver and personnel security officer was hit by the avalanche on Kupwara-Karnah road, the officials said.

The three escaped but suffered minor injuries, they said.

