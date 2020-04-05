Nashik: 64 of 86 Tablighi Jamaat Event Attendees Tracked

Nashik, Apr 5 (PTI) A list of 86 people from Nashik who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month has been received by district authorities and 64 of them have been tracked, Collector Suraj Mandhare said on Sunday.

At least 9,000 people participated in a congregation at the organisation's Nizamuddin Markaz last month after which many travelled to various parts of the country for missionary works, in the process spreading the virus.

"Of the 64 who have been tracked, 34 have been admitted in hospitals, two have been home quarantined, 16 are out of the state and 14 out of the district. The search for the rest 22 is underway," Mandhare said.

He said 300 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits have been made available for medical staff at the district civil hospital, apart from 5,000 N-95 masks, 50,000 three-ply masks and 1,000 X-ray films.

"A 200-bed isolation facility is also planned at Barnes School in Deolali Camp," the collector informed.

Health officials said eight people were admitted in hospitals in the district in the past 24 hours for suspected exposure to the coronavirus.

