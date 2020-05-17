Nearly 2 Lakh People Diagnosed with Hypertension in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 17 (PTI) Nearly two lakh people were diagnosed with hypertension in Punjab after a medical screening program was undertaken in the state during 2019-20, a statement issued on Sunday said.

"A total 12,64,713 individuals have been screened in 2019-20 under the Non-Communicable Diseases Screening Program, out of which 1,94,528 persons diagnosed with hypertension and all patients immediately put on treatment by the health department," the statement issued on World Hypertension Day said.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic directions have been issued to ensure supply of medicines to the patients as hypertension and diabetes are major co-morbid conditions contributing to higher risk of mortality.

"It is observed world over, that co-morbidities like hypertension and diabetes, put the patient on higher mortality risk if uncontrolled," said Sidhu.

He said the state government is providing free of cost medicines to patients undergoing treatment for hypertension and diabetes.

