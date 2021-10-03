Celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been blessed with a baby boy on Sunday. Angad announced the good news through a social media post. Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad shared a picture of him and Neha from a pregnancy photoshoot where the two are seen wearing classic white-and-blue outfits. Along with the photo, Angad announced the news and shared that both the mother and the baby are healthy. Main Bhi Barbaad: Hina Khan and Angad Bedi Raise the Temperature in the Music Video Teaser.

"The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia," he wrote the caption. Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity poured in congratulatory messages on the happy post. Angad Bedi Wishes Wife Neha Dhupia With a Heartwarming Post on Her 41st Birthday, Says ‘I Will Always Hold Your Hand’ (View Pic).

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia Welcome a Baby Boy!

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia Welcome a Baby Boy!

"Congratulations guys," actor Sagarika Ghatge wrote. "Many many congratulations Angad and Neha ji," a fan added. The couple announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19. Neha and Angad got married in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months later.

