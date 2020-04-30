Nepali Dies in Massive Landslides in HP's Kinnaur, Apple Orchards Damaged

Kinnaur (HP), Apr 30 (PTI) A 40-year-old Nepali labourer died while several apple orchards were damaged in massive landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Thursday, police said.

A permanent resident of Delakh village in Nepal's Bardiya district, the victim Subash Bahadur was working as a caretaker for Pangi resident Sanam Guru's orchard for about a decade.

Kinnaur Superintendent of Police Saju Ram Rana said the Nepal national was in the house located in the orchard when massive landslides hit Pangi village in Kalpa.

A number of labourers working in various orchards saved themselves as they ran helter-skelter on seeing boulders coming towards them from hilltops.

A number of apple orchards were damaged due to landslides.

Patwari Shamsher and the police visited the spot following the disaster.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)