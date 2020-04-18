Netflix Adds HDR, HD Support to Oppo Reno3 Pro and Mi Note 10 Lite

Netflix Reportedly Rolls Out New 'Disable Autoplay Preview' Feature (Photo Credits: Netflix)

New Delhi, April 18: Netflix has updated its list of smartphones and tablets that support video playback in HD and HDR 10 playback mode.

According to Mashable India, Oppo, Sony, and Xiaomi smartphones have been added to the list which means that a lot more people will now have the opportunity to watch content in HD and HDR on Netflix. Netflix Releases 10 Educational Documentaries on YouTube for Free.

Oppo Reno 3 (CPH2043), Oppo Reno 3 Pro (CPH2035, CPH2036, CPH2037) and Xiaomi Mi 10Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro are some of the models which were recently added to Netflix's list of the phone with HD playback support.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite are among the devices that support HDR10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)