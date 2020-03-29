New York State Nears 1,000 Coronavirus Deaths

World. (File Image)

New York, Mar 29 (AP) New York state's coronavirus death toll is nearing 1,000.

The state accounts for more than 40% of coronavirus deaths in the U.S.

The number of disease-related deaths in the state jumped Sunday to 965 from 728 the day before, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The vast majority have been in New York City. Figures released Sunday morning showed 678 coronavirus deaths in the city, which continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.

Meanwhile, new data is showing which parts of the city are being hit the hardest by disease and that nearly a quarter of the people who've died of coronavirus in the state were nursing home residents.

Here are the latest coronavirus developments in New York:

Coronavirus is overwhelming some of New York City's poorest neighborhoods, according to new data released by the city.

Queens accounts for 32% of the city's more than 30,000 confirmed cases as of Saturday — more than any other borough.

Neighborhoods such as Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona, which are generally poor, densely packed and have large non-English speaking populations, have been among the hardest hit, according to a city map showing percent ranges of people testing positive for the disease, also known as COVID-19. In those areas, between 69% and 86% of the tests done have come back positive.

A hospital in Elmhurst has been overrun with coronavirus cases. One day last week, 13 hospital patients with the virus died.

Statistics on coronavirus cases do not reflect everyone who may have the virus, because many people have been told to manage their illness at home and are not getting tested. (AP)

