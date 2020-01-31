New Zealand Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against India in 4th T20I

Wellington [New Zealand], Jan 31 (ANI): New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl in the fourth T20I against India at Westpac Stadium here on Friday. Kiwis made two changes in their playing eleven as Tom Bruce and Daryl Mitchell come in for Kane Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme. Regular skipper Williamson on Friday was ruled out from the match due to left-shoulder injury.On the other hand, India is testing the bench-strength in the match and made three changes. Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja were left out of the side. Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, and Washington Sundar have come in in the squad. India clinched the series 3-0 after winning the last game in a Super Over thriller in Hamilton. India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, and Shardul Thakur.New Zealand T20I squad: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (WK), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Hamish Bennett. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)