Following their intimate wedding on Saturday, newlyweds Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar made their first appearance for the media today. The duo, posed for their first official photos as husband and wife. Not just that, they also distributed sweets to the paparazzi along with their staff. Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar and Others Arrive in Style for the Couple’s Big Day in Khandala (View Pics).

While Shibani looked divine in a pale pink embroidered saree that she accessorised with heavy-duty diamond jewellery, Farhan matched her in a similar coloured silk kurta and jacket. The duo reportedly registered their marriage in Mumbai on Monday. Earlier today, Shibani had even shared an Instagram Story captioned "Let's go." It showed her having her hair and makeup done. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Dance to ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ Tunes on Their Wedding Day (Watch Viral Video).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Happy Together!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Sweet!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Farhan and Shibani who have been dating for almost three years now tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members. The wedding was preceded by a Mehendi in Mumbai. The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)