Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married in presence of close friends and family in Khandala today (February 19). The couple's shaadi saw many Bollywood stars in attendance. Now, a video from their marriage has surfaced online that sees the bride and groom looking stylish and dancing to 'Dil Chahta Hai' song. In the clip, we hear Shankar Mahadevan singing the melody. Aww! Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar Pose Happily at Their Bhai’s Shaadi (View Pic).

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollygossip (@bollyg0ssip)

