NFL Keeps Spotlight on Sunday Broadcasts as It Creates More Viewing Options on Other Days

The NFL schedule traditionally gets plenty of attention. However, there has been more scrutiny as the league has carved out games for streaming services.

Of the 272 regular-season games next season, 22 will on a streaming service as the primary network (one more than announced last season), and 14 will be primarily on cable.

That leaves 236 games that will be on CBS, Fox, NBC or ABC, meaning 87% of the schedule will be on broadcast television, the same percentage as last year. All games in a team’s home market air on a broadcast network.

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President Donald Trump recently weighed in with his dissatisfaction with the costs for fans who want access to all the games while investigations by the Federal Communications Commission and Department of Justice proceed.

“You have people that live for Sunday. They can’t think about anything else, and then all of a sudden, they’re gonna have to pay $1,000 a game? It’s crazy,” Trump said while being interviewed on “Full Measure” last weekend.

While fans are not paying $1,000 per game to watch at home, trying to view everything with the "NFL Sunday Ticket,” a cable or satellite package, and streaming subscriptions could total nearly $1,000 for the season.

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Even with greater scrutiny of its distribution models, the league stuck to the same plan, according to Hans Schroeder, the NFL’s executive vice president of media distribution.

“Our focus is on getting the best games into the best windows," Schroeder said. "And even with the additional games that went to Netflix, we think we’re expanding the reach of those games.

“We love our model. Broadcast has been an incredible home to deliver our focus of reach. We also want to be on these platforms with a limited amount of our games where we know our fans are already.”

More broadcast windows, more problems?

The league was able to create new standalone windows after getting back four games that had been part of Monday night doubleheaders in previous seasons. Two went to Netflix (Thanksgiving Eve and the Saturday early game in Week 18), one to Fox (one of the international games ) and one to NBC (a Saturday game in Week 17).

CBS and Fox were able to add Saturday games in Week 15 that were Sunday regional games in past seasons. Fox also has a Christmas Day game for the first time since 2023.

While the league and ESPN thought having two Monday night games some weeks would benefit viewers, it often divided them because one game started at 7 p.m. and the other at 8:15 p.m.

“It wasn’t working as we intended. We could take these games and find a better home and broader distribution for them,” Schroeder said.

The games on Netflix should also draw a large audience, given its reach. The streamer has 81.4 million U.S. subscribers compared to 60 million for ESPN. Netflix will also be able to distribute its five-game package globally.

There will be 10 Monday night games simulcast on ABC this season. ESPN will also air the Super Bowl for the first time, while ABC will air it for the first time since 2006.

Tim Reed, ESPN’s vice president of programming and acquisitions, said he thought moving away from the doubleheaders helped “Monday Night Football” have a more complete schedule.

“The ability to streamline and simplify the schedule just helps. I assume it helped the league and makes it easier to land all the games,” he said.

With 10 broadcast windows to fill Thanksgiving week, there will be only six 1 p.m. games on Sunday, with three each on CBS and Fox. Seattle at San Francisco gets the late afternoon spotlight on Fox.

Christmas week will have 11 windows — Christmas Eve, three on Christmas Day, two on Dec. 26 on NFL Network, the CBS Sunday doubleheader plus an early game on Fox, NBC Sunday night, and ESPN Monday night. There likely will be six 1 p.m. Sunday games. San Francisco at Kansas City is the featured late-afternoon game on CBS.

“We’re probably stretched, arguably as thin as we can be, for Sunday afternoon," said Mike North, the NFL's vice president of broadcast planning. "One of the things we liked about this schedule was the fact that I think we’re still OK for CBS and Fox on Sunday afternoon. We’re still going to be able to make a half-decent map out of the 1 p.m. window.”

CBS, Fox happy with results

Despite all games being available to all networks, Fox still leans heavily into the NFC and CBS to the AFC to build their brands.

“There’s still some pride of ownership for Fox with the NFC. They still have more appearances of the Cowboys, Packers and Eagles than anybody else," North said. "And certainly for CBS with all those young quarterbacks, They’re not eager to see all the Baltimore, Buffalo and Kansas City games elsewhere.”

CBS, which had its best regular season in 2025, has the Chiefs four times and the Cowboys twice in its Sunday 4:25 p.m. doubleheader window.

Its best lineup looks to be Week 15, with Bears-Bills on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 8:20 p.m., followed by Steelers-Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m., and Cowboys-Rams at 4:25 p.m.

“That will be a great scene in Buffalo for us, and then you go from that game to Sunday and a monster doubleheader with Ravens-Steelers early, a legendary black-and-blue game, and then having the Cowboys in LA against the Rams,” said Dan Weinberg, CBS Sports EVP of programming.

CBS also has the Cowboys in Week 3 against the Ravens, which will be played in Brazil.

By carrying the Patriots-Lions game in Munich on Week 10, Fox will have its first tripleheader since Week 8 in 2016. After the Sunday morning game, it will also feature Vikings-Packers as a showcase game at 1 p.m., followed by 49ers-Cowboys in the late afternoon slot.

Tom Brady makes his first return to Foxborough, Massachusetts, as a broadcaster when the Patriots face the Packers in Week 9.

“Sunday is still the core of the football experience and always will be. I think the league is mindful of not undermining the brand and power of Sunday football," said Mike Mulvihill, Fox Sports president, insight and analytics.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 11:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).