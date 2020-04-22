No Action Against Employers if Workers Catch Virus: Maha Govt

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday refuted a report circulating on social media that employers or organisations could face action if employees contract coronavirus.

There was no truth to the report, it said in a statement here.

A WhatsApp forward that was circulating claimed that a First Information Report (FIR) will be filed against the employer if workers/employees catch virus, the statement said.

"There was nomeeting for taking such a decision. The government is not even considering such a proposal. Prima facie it looks like the forward pertains to a meeting of industrial establishments in another state," the statement said.

The if someone contracts coronavirus infection, the government will ensure that the person is treated, it said.

The government had also made it clear that permission to restart industries was being given on the condition that social distancing and other restrictions were followed, the statement added.

