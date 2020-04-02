No Migrants' Issue in Punjab: Amarinder Singh Assures Sonia Gandhi

Chandigarh [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday assured Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi that the state did not have an issue with the migrant workers in the light of the COVID-19 lockdown.The Chief Minister said he had directed the industry to absorb all such labourers stranded in the state at a critical juncture. Extensive arrangements had been made by the state government to provide shelter and food to the migrant labourers, who could not leave the state in view the nationwide restrictions and sealing of borders, as per a press statement."The state government was taking all steps to address the issues arising out of the movement of migrant labourers back to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The issue has been contained due to timely intervention and we are making all arrangements for their food and shelter," Singh said."All arrangements were being made to ensure smooth operations in view of the onset of the harvesting season, with strict maintenance of social distance protocols in the mandis. The state had also urged the central government to incentivise farmers to go in for staggered transportation of the grain to the mandis and delayed procurement," he added.The Chief Minister told the Congress Working Committee (CWC) that it was not receiving its GST share from the Centre, which was causing serious financial problems."On its part, the state government had sanctioned Rs 20 crore to all districts to ensure food and shelter for homeless and underprivileged, among other measures taken to combat the crisis. (ANI)

