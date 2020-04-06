Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Iraq Tops 950 as 83 New Cases Detected

World. (File Image)

Baghdad [Iraq], Apr 6 (Sputnik/ANI): A further 83 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Iraq, pushing the tally since the start of the outbreak to above 950, the country's Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday.The overall number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Iraq now stands at 961, the ministry announced in a Facebook post.A total of 279 people have recovered after contracting the disease and 61 people have died.The government has imposed a curfew to limit the population's movement as part of efforts to curb the spread of the disease. The curfew is set to expire on April 11, and the country's state institutions, schools, and universities have been closed. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)