Odisha DGP Praises 8-month Pregnant SI for Insists on Working

Bhubaneswar, Apr 22 (PTI) Odisha Director General of Police Abhay on Wednesday hailed the dedication of a woman sub-inspector who is performing her duties during the coronavirus outbreak despite her eight-month pregnancy.

The state police chief noticed SI Mamata Mishra, posted at Betnoti police station, during his tour to Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

"This braveheart in eight months of pregnancy insists on working. In view of her health, she is given duty at Betnoti PS and not on road or checkpost. My compliment to her," the DGP said in a tweet.

Mishra, however, was nonchalant about what she has done.

"While all front-line people including police, doctors, nurses and others are working hard during this crisis, why should I not? This is a challenge for all of us and no one should avoid it on some plea or the other," she said.

The SI said she is doing fine and will go on leave when it will be necessary.

"I go for patrolling as part of Covid -19 duty and investigate cases at the police station. There is no extra workload. There is no pressure from my seniors. My colleagues are very supportive and co-operative. I may take lave after the lockdown ends on May 3," said Mishra.

The DGP also lauded two policemen of Mayurbhanj, who postponed their wedding to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"During my Mayurbhanj visit, I met Constable Bikas Barik and Constable Ashish Kumar Dey who have postponed their scheduled wedding on 8 May to continue with their Corona Duty," Abhay said in another tweet.

SI Nilmani Nayak of Balasore district also deferred his wedding the same reason and was praised by the top cop.

Jharsuguda police said a woman home guard, identified as Chandrika Singh of Laikera police station, has been performing her duties during the lockdown period leaving her three-month-old child at home.

Abhay had earlier lauded two policewomen who had postponed their wedding to attend to the lockdown duty in Sundergarh district.

"I compliment all those working with dedication," the DGP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)