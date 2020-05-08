Odisha: Gajapati District Gets Mobile Coronavirus Testing Van

Gajapati (Odisha) [India], May 8 (ANI): In a one-of-a-kind move, Gajapati district administration now has its first mobile coronavirus testing van, which will enable health officials to collect samples at the doorstep even in the densely populated areas of the region.This COVID-19 testing van encompasses testing facility, provision of disinfectant, drinking water, disposal of clinical waste and a drawer for safe keep of swab.Adhering to the government guidelines, social distancing in the mobile van has also been maintained whereby three people can be accommodated inside the vehicle.People residing in all 149 Gram Panchayat of Gajapati will be examined for COVID-19 with the help of this mobile van.Gajapati District Magistrate Anupam Saha has developed this testing van in collaboration with National Health Mission and ICMR.Also, this van will not only screen the locals for the disease but also scores of migrants who are stranded at Andhra Pradesh border."Many people are stranded at Andhra Pradesh borders. The process of bringing them back to the state has been started. We have created 180 medical centers across the district for the COVID-19 patients. We have developed a van from which we will examine them for the lethal infection. Locals too would have to go under screening for the coronavirus. They will be informed few days before about the Van timings," said Anupam Saha, District Magistrate, Gajapati, Odisha. (ANI)

