Odisha to Organise Camps to Help MSME Units Avail Benefit of Centre's Package

Bhubaneswar, May 15 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday decided to organise camps in industrial estates to spread awareness among MSME units about the economic package announced by the Centre for the sector.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy where it was observed that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector employs the highest number of people in the state after agriculture.

Therefore, its revival is most essential as the MSME sector is severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tripathy said.

The chief secretary directed officials to organise state and district-level camps for startups and other industrial units to make them aware of the provisions of the Centre's package.

He said the officials concerned must extend proactive support to the affected MSMEs to avail the central governments package.

The proposal for reducing the timeline for statutory clearances, certificates for industries, and establishment of workers hostel in industrial estates were discussed in the meeting, said MSME secretary Hemant Sharma.

There are over 50,158 MSME units in the state with an investment of over Rs 2,324.46 crore, according to Economic Survey 2018-19.

These units employ around 1,47,000 persons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)