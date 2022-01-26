On the occasion of Republic Day, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur unleashed their creativity by giving a 'tricolour' touch to their breakfast. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a photograph of Taimur's tricoloured breakfast -- consisting of a kiwi, apple slice and orange on a toothpick. Happy Republic Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Mammootty, Mahesh Babu And Other Celebs Share R-Day Wishes On Social Media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"Tims tri coloured breakfast," she captioned the post. Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which came into effect on this day in 1950.

