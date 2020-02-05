One Die, 6 Injured After Being Attacked by Villagers in MP on Suspicion of Being Child-lifters

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): One person died while six others got injured after being thrashed by villagers on suspicion of them being child-lifters in Borlai village in Dhar's Manawar area on Wednesday.The villagers beat up the seven persons, who later turned out to be farmers from Ujjain district, with lathis and stones, accusing them of being a kidnapping gang. The six injured have been referred to Barwani Hospital.According to the information, the injured farmers are said to be residents of Limba Pipaliya in Ujjain district who had come to take back the labourers working in the Borlai area.A quarrel ensued as the villagers started calling them child-lifters and started chasing them. Further, people surrounded them in village Borlai and badly thrashed them.Bala Bachchan, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister said: "I have spoken to Superintendent of Police, Dhar. Law will take its own course and no one will be spared. I will direct senior officials to investigate the matter and take action. Law and order situation in the state is strong."SP Aditya Pratap Singh said, "Actually, it's a case of a financial dispute. We have registered a case under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC. The investigation is underway". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)