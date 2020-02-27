One Killed, Four Injured in Landslide in Nepal

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu, Feb 27 (PTI) One person was killed and four others injured during a landslide in western Nepal on Thursday, police said

The incident happened in Dadeldhura district when rocks with heaps of soil came rolling down from a mountain and hit a group of workers at a bridge construction site.

"The deceased has been identified as Dammare Luhar, who was a local construction worker. He died on the spot after being hit by stone and sand that rolled down from the mountain during the landslide," a senior police officer said.

Four other injured people were taken to a hospital, he said.

