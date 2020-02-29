Meghalaya: Internet Suspended, Curfew Imposed in Shillong After One Person Died in Clashes During Meeting on CAA and Inner Line Permit

Mobile Phones (Representational Image/ Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Shillong, February 29: One person has been killed in clashes between KSU members and non-tribals during a meeting on CAA and inner line permit (ILP) in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills after which mobile internet services have been suspended in six districts, officials said on Saturday.

The clashes between the Khasi Students Union members and non-tribals broke out during anti-CAA and pro-ILP meeting held in Ichamati area of the district on Friday, they said. Meghalaya Police Impose Curfew After KSU Member Died in Clashes With Non-Tribals in East Khasi Hills Over CAA, Internet Services Suspended in Six Districts.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in six districts — East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Khasi Hills an South West Khasi hills — of the state from Friday night for 48-hours, officials said.

Curfew has been imposed in Shillong agglomeration and adjoining areas and internet services have been suspended in the six districts of the Eastern Range as a precautionary measure. pic.twitter.com/3QiphFe5Hj — Meghalaya Police (@MeghalayaPolice) February 28, 2020

Curfew was imposed in Shillong and adjoining areas with effect from 10 pm of February 28 to 8 am of February 29, an official order said.

