Online Gateway to Help Migrant Workers Launched

Bengaluru, May 2 (PTI) A day after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa urged migrant labourers to stay back and help authorities resume economic activity, the Karnataka government on Saturday opened an online gateway for those wishing to go to other states and workers stranded there to come back.

"The government has opened a gateway for those who want to travel from Karnataka to other states or from other states to Karnataka.

They will have to register at https:evasindhu. karnataka.gov.in portal," minister for primary and secondary education and COVID-19 information, S Suresh Kumar, told reporters here.

He said this was in additional measure to the union government's decision to operate special trains to ferry migrant workers, students and tourists, who are struck in various states, backto their homes.

The Minister said the government has also decided to operate special state transport buses within districts in Karnataka to enable workers leave.

They would be charged one-way fare and quarantined after they reach their homes, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)