Over 3,000 Km of Roads to Be Built in 3 Years: Khattar

Bhiwani, Mar 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said more than 3,000 km of roads will be constructed in the state in the next three years to connect villages with towns.

Addressing a "Haryana Pragati rally" in Kairu village in Bhiwani district, Khattar said the government is working on a plan to ensure water supply to every household by 2022.

In five years, every family will be provided a roof so that no person remains homeless, he said.

The chief minister also announced a "Special Girdawari" (revenue survey) to assess the damage to crops due to heavy rainfall and hailstorm in recent weeks, according to an official release.

He assured farmers that those who had insured their crops will be compensated by the insurance company, while the farmers, whose crops are not insured, will get compensation from the government.

Khattar said his government is working to ensure 24 hours electricity in 4,500 villages out of the 6,500 villages in the state.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Jai Parkash Dalal said the government has ensured uplift of every section of society.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)