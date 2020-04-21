Over 3,300 People Detained in Delhi for Violating Lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Over 140 cases were registered and 3,375 people detained in Delhi on Tuesday for violating lockdown orders, police said here.

According to the data shared by the police, 145 cases were registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 3,375 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 278 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated.

A total of 401 movement passes were issued, the police said.

Seventy-four cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks, they added.

Since March 24, 1,04,993 people have been detained in the city for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

