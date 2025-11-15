Jammu, November 15: Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh on Saturday said the two persons were arrested with a large quantity of heroin, and preliminary investigation has indicated links to networks operating from Pakistan and Punjab. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The day before yesterday night, we arrested two people, from whom we confiscated more than 3kg of heroin."

He added, "During preliminary investigation, we found that the two had some connection to Pakistan and Punjab. We have identified the entire module." Issuing an advisory to residents amid rising winter inflow, the SSP urged strict tenant verification. "Since Jammu is our winter capital, there is a huge rush in Jammu in winter. Currently, many people come here and live on rent. I appeal to the public that if you are keeping any tenants, do get them verified by the Police once."

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has called for a high-level probe into the tragic blast at the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar, which killed nine police personnel and left 32 others injured late Friday night. Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said the unexpected timing of the blast triggered panic among residents. "The news got out last night, and people panicked. There are blasts which are pre-planned by militants, but we don't know what to say about this unfortunate blast."

Reflecting on the decades-long cycle of violence in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "It is unfortunate for J&K that we have been seeing such incidents since 35-36 years where personnel of security forces, civil administration, or even civilians have laid down their lives to keep this country strong." He further added that collective efforts were needed to restore peace. "We pray for peace and a time when such incidents don't happen. There should be a high-level inquiry into this incident."

According to officials, the accidental explosion occurred while personnel were handling explosives during a mandated forensic examination, causing extensive damage to the police station building. The injured were shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar for treatment. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Saturday appealed against speculation, stating that early findings indicated an inadvertent blast during a standard procedural examination.

