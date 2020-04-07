Pak Troops Shell Forward Posts Along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Apr 7 (PTI) Pakistani troops shelled forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, officials said.

"At about 7:45 am on Tuesday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district," a defense spokesperson said.

"The Indian Army is retaliating in a befitting manner," he added.

On Monday, the Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire and resorted to small arms firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote area and on last Friday they fired in Sunderbani-Nowshera sector injuring six security personnel.

There were a total of 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along the Indo-Pakistan International Border (IB) as well as the Line of Control (LoC) between January 1 and February 23 this year, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told Parliament in March. Over 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops were recorded in 2019.

