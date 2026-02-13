ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 reaches its most anticipated moment this Sunday, 15 February, as arch-rivals India and Pakistan prepare to face off at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, the high-voltage encounter is currently under a significant weather cloud, with latest meteorological reports suggesting that rain could play a decisive role in the proceedings. What Happens if India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match is Washed Out Due to Rain in Colombo? Is There A Reserve Day?

Both teams enter the fixture with unblemished records in Group A. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, sit atop the table following comfortable victories over the USA and Namibia. Pakistan, under Salman Ali Agha, have also secured two wins against the Netherlands and the USA, making this match a direct battle for group supremacy.

Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast Live

Colombo Weather Forecast: Sunday, 15 February

According to current data, weather conditions in Colombo are expected to be challenging for a full 40-over contest. A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is bringing increased moisture to Sri Lanka’s west coast, coinciding exactly with the match window.

Timeframe Condition Chance of Rain Daytime Scattered Thunderstorms 65% Match Hours Cloudy / Light Showers 25% – 50% Evening Thick Cloud Cover 25%

The forecast indicates a high likelihood of a thunderstorm just before the scheduled 7:00 PM IST start. While the probability of precipitation decreases as the night progresses, the heavy humidity (77%) and north winds of 9 mph suggest that any rain that does fall may take longer to clear.

Playing Conditions and Points Scenarios

In the event of weather disruptions, the ICC has established clear protocols for the group stage of the 2026 tournament. Fans should note that there is no reserve day for league-stage matches. India’s Likely Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Match Against Pakistan: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs PAK Cricket Match in Colombo.

The 5-Over Rule: A result can only be achieved if both teams have the opportunity to bat for at least five overs.

Shortened Match: If rain persists, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method will be used to adjust targets for a reduced-overs game.

Washout: If the match is abandoned without the five-over minimum, both India and Pakistan will receive one point each.

Ground Preparation at R. Premadasa

Despite the grim forecast, there is hope for a result. The Colombo groundstaff are widely regarded as some of the most efficient in the world, capable of covering the entire playing area, not just the square, in a matter of minutes. Their ability to manage the transition from heavy rain to play has often saved matches at this venue in the past.

