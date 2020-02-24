'Pakistan Army Stop Supporting Terrorism' Banner Displayed During UNHRC Session

World. (File Image)

Geneva [Switzerland], Feb 24 (ANI): A banner with the slogan -- 'Pakistan Army Stop Supporting Terrorism' -- was displayed outside the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) headquarters here at a time when the 43rd session of the UN body was underway.The slogan was written in bold, white letters against a red background, and was displayed as a mark of protest against the Pakistani Army, which is continually accused of supporting terrorism and harbouring terrorists in the country's soil, in addition to committing gross human rights violations against Baloch, Pashtuns, Ahmediyas, Sindhis and other minorities in Pakistan.Recently, a former spokesperson and top leader of Tehreek-E-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Ehsanullah Ehsan escaped from the Pakistani Army's custody.For long, the Pakistani Army has been criticised over its practice of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings by international bodies and local human rights organisations that dare to speak out on the issue.The demonstration of such banners is a clear example that the people in Pakistan and outside are not happy and they want their voice to be heard not only by their homeland but by the International Community. (ANI)

