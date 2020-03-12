Parl Panel Suggests Bringing Combined Tickets for Tourists Visiting Several Monuments

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) A parliamentary panel on Thursday recommended that the Culture Ministry may consider bringing out combined tickets for tourists to encourage them to visit more monuments.

The committee also recommended that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) may extend its e-ticketing expertise to the ticketed monuments and sites protected by state governments.

"The committee recommends that the ministry may consider bringing out combined tickets for tourists, both through e-ticketing and physical counters. This would encourage the tourists to visit more monuments without the hassle of having to individually book tickets for each site/monument," it said.

The suggestions have been made by the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

The committee sought reasons behind 55 per cent vacancies at the National Mission for Preservation of Manuscripts.

It also asked for the existing vacancies in ASI in the last five years, responding to which the Ministry presented data according to which 2,450 posts are lying vacant.

"Steps have been taken to fill up vacancies through the Staff Selection Commission and the Union Public Service Commission and by holding departmental promotions committee in the ASI. In addition, qualified persons are also hired for specific projects," the ministry said in its response.

