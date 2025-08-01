August 1: The Lok Sabha on Friday will begin its proceedings with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moving the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, for further consideration and passing. "That the Bill for enabling reservation of seats in accordance with article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration,"

Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, to update and unify existing law to align with international maritime treaties. Sonowal will move that the Bill aimed at consolidating and amending the laws related to merchant shipping be taken up for consideration. The Bill seeks to align India's maritime regulations with its international treaty obligations, promote the growth of Indian shipping, and ensure the effective management of the Indian mercantile marine in a manner that serves the national interest. ‘No PM Narendra Modi-Donald Trump Call During Operation Sindoor, India Acted Alone’: EAM S Jaishankar Addresses Lok Sabha During High-Stakes Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Debate (Watch Videos).

The Union Ports Minister will also move the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, for passage in the Lok Sabha. Furthermore, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav will "make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 137th and 150th reports of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on 'Vaccine Development, Distribution Management and Mitigation of Pandemic Covid-19'." Congress MP Shafi Parambil will move a Private Members' Resolution seeking "Appropriate Measures to Regulate Airfare in the Country." Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: ‘Defence Minister Allowed to Speak but I Wasn’t’, Alleges Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh moved a notice under Rule 267 for Suspension of Business in the Upper House and demanded a discussion on the 25 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States. He gave the notice to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, under Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of Rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha). Both Houses of Parliament have witnessed heated exchanges and adjournments during the initial days of the Monsoon Session, but are expected to proceed with key legislative business today. The session is scheduled to continue until August 21.

