Patna's Mahavir Temple to Donate Rs 10 Crores for Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): The Mahavir temple in Patna will donate Rs 10 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya."I am going to Ayodhya with a cheque of Rs 2 crore as a donation from Mahavir temple in Patna to the proposed Ram temple. We will donate a total Rs 10 crore for it in instalments," said Kishor Kunal, Secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust.He further said that 30 coins minted in 1818 were found in the donation box of the temple."We found 30 coins of one anna dated 1818 after opening the donation box at Mahavir temple. These were issued in 1818 by East India Company. The images of Sri Ram, Sita Ji, Lakshman Ji and Hanuman Ji are inscribed on one side of the coin," Kunal said." These coins have been received in the donation and will be kept for the temple," he added (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)