PCR Staff Rushed 22 Pregnant Women to Hospitals in Last 24 Hrs: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police's PCR staff rushed 22 pregnant women to various hospitals across the city in last 24 hours during the lockdown, officials said on Monday.

Amid the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19, public transportation services are suspended. Ambulances are also not able to cater to the need, they said.

In such a scenario, the PCR staff are prepared to provide assistance to people in need of emergency hospitalisation, including women in labour pain, heart attack patients, police said.

"During the last 24 hours, PCR staff have shifted 22 women in labour pain to various hospitals across Delhi," Sharat Kumar Sinha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR), said.

Calls of women in labour pain were received from almost all districts of the national capital, including 13 calls from Southeast, five from East, two from Northwest, one from South and another from Northeast Delhi, he said.

Distress calls were even received at odd hours from remote areas. Out of them, three calls were received between 11 pm to 5 am and some places were 15 km from the nearest multi- speciality hospitals, Sinha said.

