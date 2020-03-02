Pending Dues: Railway Contractors to Observe Token Strike on March 6

Ghaziabad, Mar 2 (PTI) Wanting to get their arrears cleared, railway contractors will hold a countrywide token strike on March 6.

In case their demand was not fulfilled, the Indian Railways Infrastructure Providers' Association would hold an indefinite strike, said office-bearers of the body in Ghaziabad on Monday.

Association president Balkishan Sharma said due to the non-payment of arrears, railway projects were getting delayed.

He added that the Railways was yet to pay arrears amounting to around Rs 25,000 crore.

The construction work of around 5,000 contractors is pending in 16 zones and 62 divisions of the Railways in the country, he said.

Sharma said due to the financial crunch, a contractor in Hyderabad, B Venktesh Reddy, had committed suicide.

