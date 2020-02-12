PG Exams in Banglore University Postponed Due to Karnataka Bandh Tomorrow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Banglore University has postponed all post-graduate examinations scheduled for Thursday in the view of Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada activists.Several pro-Kannada organisations have called for Karnataka bandh demanding implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report, which recommended a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in private and public sector companies.Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has urged the organisations to call off the bandh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)