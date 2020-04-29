PGIMER Chandigarh Starts Clinical Trial of 'Sepsivac' as Drug for COVID-19 Treatment

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 29 (ANI): The clinical trial to position immunomodulator Sepsivac as a drug has begun at PGIMER Chandigarh, said Dr. Ram Vishwakarma, coordinator of the trial program for the use of Sepsivac in COVID-19 treatment.Dr. Ram Vishwakarma further said that trials on asymptomatic COVID-19 patients will be held and the drug will be given to them as a vaccine. He further added that if the trials are successful, it will take at least three months to be available for the treatment."Clinical trial has begun at PGIMER Chandigarh to position immunomodulator Sepsivac as a drug. We are doing another trial on asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. It will be given to them as a vaccine," said Dr. Ram Vishwakarma, coordinator of the trial program for use of Sepsivac in COVID-19 treatment."A large number of lives can be saved if its trials are successful. If it works, it'll take at least three months to be available for COVID-19 treatment. But we will still need other medicines," Vishwakarma further said."COVID-19 can linger in a patient for one month so the third trial is on patients who have been cured/released for quarantine. It will be given to them as vaccine so that they don't redevelop infection. So Sepsivac has vaccine as well as the therapeutic role," added Vishwakarma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)