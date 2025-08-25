New Delhi, August 25: The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside a 2016 directive of the Central Information Commission (CIC), thereby allowing Delhi University's plea against the disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's undergraduate degree details. The judgment, delivered by Justice Sachin Datta, quashed the CIC's order that had directed the university to permit inspection of records relating to students who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1978, the same year PM Modi completed his course. PM Modi Degree Row: Delhi High Court Sets Aside CIC Order Directing Delhi University To Disclose PM Narendra Modi’s Bachelor’s Degree Records.

The High Court had stayed the CIC order in January 2017, following Delhi University's challenge. The matter stemmed from an RTI application filed by one Neeraj, which led the CIC on December 21, 2016, to hold that universities are public institutions and their degree registers constitute public records accessible under the Right to Information Act. During hearings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, argued in support of the university. He contended that while records could be produced before the court if required, placing them in the public domain would serve individuals "seeking publicity or driven by political motives". He cautioned that an overly broad interpretation of the RTI Act could hinder the functioning of public authorities. ‘Can Show PM Narendra Modi’s Degree to Court, but Not to Strangers Seeking Them for Political Motives’, Says DU to Delhi HC.

Delhi University also maintained that the degree records were held in a fiduciary capacity and that disclosure without a clear demonstration of public interest was not justified under the RTI Act.

