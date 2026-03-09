A female sports journalist has come forward with allegations of harassment outside the Narendra Modi Stadium following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final. Gargi Raut, a reporter covering the event, stated that she was inappropriately touched while attempting to navigate the massive crowds celebrating India’s victory on Sunday night.

According to the statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Raut was in the process of doing her job when an unidentified individual in the crowd allegedly touched her inappropriately. Viral Video Shows Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Lying Side by Side on Podium After India's T20 World Cup 2026 Title Win.

"If you put your hands on me inappropriately. I will put your face on the internet. A reporter should be able to do their job without being touched inappropriately. @AhmedabadPolice," Raut wrote as she posted a video.

Watch Video: Female Reporter Alleges Inappropriate Touching

If you put your hands on me inappropriately. I will put your face on the internet. A reporter should be able to do their job without being touched inappropriately. @AhmedabadPolice pic.twitter.com/bGqOJGJWtD — Gargi Raut (@gargiraut15) March 9, 2026

The incident reportedly occurred near one of the primary exit gates as thousands of spectators began to disperse from the 132,000-capacity venue. Raut took to social media to document the experience.

