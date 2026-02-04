New Delhi, February 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at the invitation of PM Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, from February 7-8, as per an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). According to the press statement, this would be the third visit of the Prime Minister to Malaysia, and the first after the elevation of the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' in August 2024. India-US Trade Deal a ‘Big Decision’ That Will Benefit Everyone, Says PM Narendra Modi at NDA Parliamentary Party Meet.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The Prime Minister will also interact with members of the Indian community, as well as industry and business representatives. The 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum is also scheduled to be held during the Prime Minister's visit, the statement said. India and Malaysia share long-standing bonds of friendship, based on historical, civilisational and cultural connections. The relationship is further strengthened by the presence of a 2.9 million-strong Indian diaspora in Malaysia, the third largest in the world. Ajit Doval Visits VSSC To Review PSLV Failures; NSA Rules Out Sabotage Following High-Level Security Probe Ordered by PM Narendra Modi.

The India-Malaysia relationship is multi-faceted and growing. The MEA statement highlighted that the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister serves as an opportunity for both leaders to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, ranging from trade and investment, defence, security and maritime cooperation, to digital and financial technology, energy, healthcare, education, culture, tourism, people-to-people ties; as well as to set the path for future engagement for mutual benefit.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)